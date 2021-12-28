Bear Creek Nature Center announces lineup of winter events starting Jan. 5

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is the lineup of nature programming and more held at the Bear Creek Nature Center. All programs require pre-registration, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all programs are subject to cancellation. Click here to check the status of all events and to register.

Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptations

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

A puppet show, hike and interactive stations will highlight the adaptations of local animals in winter. Geared towards grades 1-3.

$4 per person.

Pre-paid registration required.

January Forest Bathing Walks with Summer Lajoie at Listening Pines

Saturday, Jan. 8, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Experience the therapeutic practice of Shinrinyoku and awaken your senses with a slow, mindful walk through the woods and a beautiful tea ceremony.

For more information on Forest Therapy, click here.

Tickets cost $20 per member or $30 per non-member.

Pre-paid registration required.

Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptations at Fox Run Regional Park

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

A puppet show, hike and interactive stations will highlight the adaptations of local animals in winter. Geared towards grades 1-3.

$4 per person.

Prepaid registration required.

Full Moon Photography Workshop at Clear Spring Ranch

Sunday, Jan. 16, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Join award-winning photographer Mike Pach for a guided photo shoot to capture the full moon (weather permitting!) rising through the cottonwood trees. Bring your camera, tripod, telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

$20 per person with limited space available.

Pre-paid registration required.

Active Adults: COS History Walk—LAW & DISORDER

Saturday, Jan. 22, starting at 2:45 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Join us for a history walk downtown led by Pioneer Museum staff.

Explore how Colorado Springs officials fought to remain a “dry town” in “wet times,” the captivating story of how local law enforcement, concerned citizens and the Gazette newspaper worked to run the KKK out of town in the 1920s and an infamous gun battle with train robbers in the streets of downtown.



Pre-paid registration required.

2:45 p.m.—History walk and program ending with a brief gin talk and prohibition-era cocktail at Brooklyn’s on Boulder.

$15 per person.

3:00 p.m.—History walk and program.

$7 per person.