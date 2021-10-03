Bear Creek Dog Park to temporarily close for maintenance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Starting on Oct. 4, El Paso County Community Services Department will temporarily close public access to Bear Creek Dog Park for maintenance.

The scheduled maintenance will continue through October 10, 2021.

During the closure, crews will be onsite for forestry maintenance, trail restoration, and continued drainage improvements including:

Forestry – hazard tree removal, tree pruning, and fire mitigation

Trail maintenance – grading and resurfacing the main loop trail

Drainage improvements – culvert clearing and removal of excess sediment from drainage structures

Citizens are encouraged to visit the three other dog parks in the El Paso County Parks system during the temporary closure of Bear Creek Dog Park:

For more information and questions contact Kyle Melvin, El Paso County Parks, Assistant Park Operations Division Manager at 719.520.6976 or kylemelvin@elpasoco.com.