WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A curious dog wanting to make a new friend didn’t realize his new playmate may not be so friendly.

A Woodland Park resident filmed as her dog began chasing a bear in their yard. Her husky tried being playful until he realized his new friend was bigger, faster and more dangerous than expected.

The resident’s husky pauses to take in the size of the bear before the bear starts chasing back.

The husky’s parents can be heard yelling for him to come back in a panic.

Luckily, the dog was able to run away safely.

Both animals were unharmed.