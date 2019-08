ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — After breaking into a home on Friday night, a bear escaped in impressive fashion, the Estes Park Police Department said.

The bear entered the home near the area of Fall River Road, apparently attracted by a scene, police said in a Facebook post.

When an officer arrived, the bear “forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made (its) escape.”

There were no reported injuries. Police did not say how the bear initially got into the home.