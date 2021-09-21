Bean Sprouts joins FOX21 Morning News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kelly “Pea Brain” Parthen joined FOX21 Morning News on Tuesday with some hip and healthy snacks from Bean Sprouts.

Parthen shared the following recipes:

Fruit 66

Get your kicks with this fruit dip mix!

1⁄2 cup (125 g) whole milk ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon honey

Pinch of cinnamon

Assorted fruits

You will also need child scissors.

In a small bowl, stir the ricotta cheese, honey, and cinnamon. Using the backside of a spoon, scoop the ricotta and smear a line of it onto a plate to create the road. Use child scissors to snip little pieces of fruit (we used grapes)

and place in the center of the ricotta road for the center dividing line. Experiment with different fruits to create automobiles, using the ricotta mixture as glue. Place the fruit cars along the ricotta road.

Bean appétit!

Makes enough dip for 3 to 4 cars.

Troll Patrol

Celery-brate this quirky nod to Ants on a Log.

1⁄2 cup (115 g) cottage cheese

2 tablespoons (32 g) creamy nut, seed, or soy butter

2 teaspoons (13 g) honey

10 to 12 celery sticks (about half a bunch)

1⁄4 cup (35 g) raisins

Blend cottage cheese, butter, and honey in a food processor until smooth. To create the hair, cut the celery sticks into thin slices, leaving 11⁄2 inches (3.8 cm) intact at one end. Fill the intact part of each celery stick with the butter mixture. Dip 2 raisins in the mixture and fix onto the front side for eyes. Lightly coat the bottom of the celery sticks with the mixture and use as glue to balance upright.

Bean appétit!

Makes 10 to 12 trolls

UFOats

This twist on energy balls is out of this world.

¼ cup (65 g) nut, seed, or soy butter

¼ cup (56 g) mashed

sweet potato

2 tablespoons (40 g) honey

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ cup (78 g) old-fashioned oats

2 tablespoons (22 g) mini chocolate chips

10 dried pineapple rings

You will also need: Child scissors

In a large bowl, blend the nut butter, sweet potato, honey, and pumpkin pie spice. Add the oats and stir until evenly distributed. Use your hands and roll little chunks of the mixture into 1-inch (2.5 cm) balls. Place 6 to 8 mini chocolate chips around the top of the ball for UFO portholes. Place on plate and chill for 30 minutes. Use child scissors to enlarge the center hole of the pineapple rings so they fit onto the center of the sweet potato balls.

Bean appétit!

Makes 8 to 10 UFOats