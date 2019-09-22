COLORADO SPRINGS — 10th Annual Be Ovary Aware 5k Run and 3k Walk at America the Beautiful Park, Sunday morning.

Help raise awareness for ovarian cancer and support local women with the disease. This event benefits the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society.

Be Ovary Aware believes every woman deserves her best chance at survival regardless of her economic situation. Their Sue’s Gift financial aid program helps local gynecological cancer patients pay medical and household expenses.

The Be Ovary Aware racecourse is a beautiful, flat course along Fountain Creek. The out and back course begins and ends in America the Beautiful Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Registration is $40 day of the event for adults and $30 for children under the age of 16. Or youth may participate for free but will not receive paid participant benefits.

All paid participants will receive an event shirt, a runners’ bag, a door prize ticket, and post-race snacks provided by Wooglin’s Deli and official time, for 5k only.

Don’t miss out on cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place 5K finishers in each category: Male, Female, and Youth.

If you don’t want to race, you can still go out and support the runners as they run to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer!