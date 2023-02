(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, and 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb.10.

If anyone has information on this stolen vehicle, contact Officer A. Philips.