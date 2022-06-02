COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has informed the public of a phone scam circulating around the community.

According to CSPD, the scammer is calling citizens from what appears to be the CSPD Records Department and is asking for personal information.

CSPD says if any citizen is contacted by someone stating they are from the police department, they should request to meet the officer or detective in person at any CSPD police station.

Alternately, citizens are advised to copy down the officer’s name and badge number, then contact the CSPD non-emergency line to verify the information and work phone number.