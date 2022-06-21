COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is completing its 20-Year Master Plan process and the community is invited to attend a virtual Community Open House to learn more about the future of the Airport and provide comments on the Plan.

The proposed improvements will be shared with the community at the upcoming meeting and include such things as proposed airfield, terminal, general aviation, and parking improvements. Working with the Airport’s partners at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and State Division of Aeronautics, the plan also identifies potential funding opportunities to meet these growing needs. The proposed improvements will occur when the demand necessitates the need and will be balanced with financial considerations.

“Planning for our future facilities and infrastructure in a thoughtful and strategic manner will allow us to continue meeting community needs in a fiscally responsible manner. As our passenger growth trends remain strong, we are excited about the future of our Airport and the economic benefit it brings to our region,” said Greg Phillips, COS Director of Aviation.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual open house on June 29 at 6 p.m. and may also submit comments via the project website by July 22.

For more information about the Master Plan meeting and process, visit coloradospringsairportmasterplan.com where you will find meeting links, draft documents, and other related information about the Plan and the upcoming Open House.