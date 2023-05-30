(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig is set to celebrate its fifth year on June 10 at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs.

The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig annually brings incredible live music, delicious food, ice-cold beer, and a fierce corporate barbecue competition to the front range.

But it’s more than just a good time, the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.

Competition teams in five different categories make their food available for testing by festival goers throughout the event. Bands play through the day, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available.

Ticket Options:

General Admission Tickets – $45 at the gate or $30 online now. The purchase is tax deductible and includes general admission for the day to the Pig Jig beginning at 1 p.m. showcasing live music from Wirewood Station and Soapdish, potential BBQ sample tastings during the competition, plus three drinks from the bar, and stay all day to attend the first ever Rocky Mountain Pig Jig Celebration Concert featuring Jeffrey Alan Band after the final prize drawing winners are selected and the amateur BBQ competition winners are announced.

– $45 at the gate or $30 online now. The purchase is tax deductible and includes general admission for the day to the Pig Jig beginning at 1 p.m. showcasing live music from Wirewood Station and Soapdish, potential BBQ sample tastings during the competition, plus three drinks from the bar, and stay all day to attend the first ever Rocky Mountain Pig Jig Celebration Concert featuring Jeffrey Alan Band after the final prize drawing winners are selected and the amateur BBQ competition winners are announced. 5-Year Celebration Concert Only Tickets – $20 at the gate only and include admission beginning at 6:30 p.m. to the concert featuring Jeffrey Alan Band. Drink purchases from the bar require a separate purchase.

Free bottled water and soda are available, while supplies last. Local food trucks and artisan vendors will be at the Pig Jig and require separate payment.