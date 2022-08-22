DIVIDE, Colo. — Sunday, August 21 was the 5th Annual ‘Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit,’ a barbecue tasting event, that was open to the public.

The event started at noon and continued until all the food ran out. Event-goers were able to sample all their barbecue favorites by local cooking teams. All the proceeds from the event went towards two local Non-profits; Community Partnership of Teller County and Focus on the Forest.

“I like giving back to the community; I live here, these are my friends, these are my people and so we are all about working with the community and doing the best we can,” said Jeff Musgrave, Owner of The Peak Antler Company.

FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria was a guest judge at the event, which also crowned the People’s Choice Award.