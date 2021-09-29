Battle of the Bands: Pueblo County High School to host Marching Band Showcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — 11 high school marching bands are set to perform in a regional event on Monday, Oct. 11 at Pueblo County High School (PCHS).

According to PCHS Band Director Josh Muller, the competition is a chance for marching bands from across Southern Colorado to show off the skills they have gained by marching in rural areas.

“This event is a celebration of the students’ hard work,” Muller said. “One unique thing about our showcase is all the bands watch all the other bands.”

Typically, in competitive marching band events, bands warm up while others bands perform. However, organizers of Monday’s event plan to do things differently.

“In this show we will all warm up before the first band and then all bands go to the stands and get to cheer on their fellow band members from other schools,” said Muller. “This is the most bands we have had in this event.”

While called a showcase, Muller says the event will be filled with competition as bands bring their best work.

“It is a judged event,” Muller explained. “We’ll have five judges from around the state who will offer comments and advice for bands getting prepared for their regional competition.”

The Colorado State University – Pueblo Marching Band will also be on-hand to close out the event.

Bands scheduled to perform (not in this order):

Pueblo Central High School Buena Vista High School Marching Band La Junta Tiger Pride Band Florence Howling Husky Pride Pride of South Colt Nation Marching Band Pride of the East Side Marching Band Centennial Mighty Bulldog Marching Band Pueblo West High School Marching Band Pueblo County Hornet Marching Band Canon City Tiger Pride Marching Band Fountain Ft Carson Trojan Marching Band

The showcase is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Pueblo County Hornet Stadium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids, seniors, and military members.