(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Battle Mountain Brewing Company is hosting an event on Saturday, April 1 to say goodbye to the Colorado Springs area as it moves to Castle Rock.

Battle Mountain posted an event on Facebook remarking that their last day will be on April 1 but that it is not a joke but ironic timing.

In the description of the event, Battle Mountain said the community has become a family to them, remarking on the smiles and laughs that will be forever held dear to their hearts.

Battle Mountain wishes people to come to visit their new location in Castle Rock.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Battle Mountain is located at 1007 South Tejon Street near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.