Bat Signal on Batman Day this Saturday

Caeser Saend, of Los Angeles, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall at a tribute to “Batman” star Adam West, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!

The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Saturday, which is Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.

Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside at 8 p.m. local time to see the signal flash in the “dark knight.”

Here are the cities where you’ll see the call to action:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

New York the Domino Sugar Refinery

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family. Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight.

Other festivities are happening Saturday, including a signing and panel discussion by Batman writers in New York and a Batman 5K night run in Los Angeles.