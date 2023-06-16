'Baseball-sized' hail reported in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, Colo.) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting ‘baseball-sized’ hail on Friday, June 16.
The Baca County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted a picture comparing the size of hail that fell in Springfield.
Courtesy of Baca County Sheriff’s Office
