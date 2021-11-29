Basalt area masseuse arrested for potential sexual assault

EAGLE, Colo. – Nathaniel David Gordon, age 47, of New Castle, Colo. was advised today of three charges against him: Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), and Criminal Invasion of Privacy (M2). The alleged sexual assault occurred in Basalt on Monday, Nov. 22.

Courtesy of the Basalt Police Department.

The court has issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and has been ordered to not perform any massages.



Gordon was arrested by the Basalt Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 24.



Currently the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Basalt Police Department are working together on the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the crimes alleged in this case or if anyone is a victim of a similar crime, please contact the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316 or the District Attorney’s Office at 970-328-6947 or email: info@da5.us .



Defendant Gordon’s next court date is Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m.