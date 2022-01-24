Barry Morphew motions hearing on WebEx hacked, “never seen this lengthy [an] affidavit”

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Today a motions hearing is being held regarding Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man accused in the May 2020 disappearance and murder of his wife, Suzanne.

Morphew was arrested in May of 2021, just about one year after his wife’s disappearance was reported, and is now out on bail during the duration of the hearings process.

UPDATE: The WebEx being used to host the hearing was hacked and was being broadcast on YouTube, violating court orders. No electronics are being permitted inside the courtroom at this time.

Today’s hearing comes after a new judge, Judge Ramsey Lama, was assigned to the case, taking over in the wake of Judge Patrick Murphy’s recusal in late 2021.

Judge Lama said in the courtroom during the hearing that “In my years on the bench, and my practices as a lawyer, he’s never seen this lengthy an affidavit either.”

Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Commander Alex Walker testified during the hearing, as he was part of the original team of investigators on the case.

Commander Alex Walker has been investigating the case since day one. He has seen multiple items of evidence also conducted many search warrants in the #SuzanneMorphew case. He also signed the affidavit of #BarryMorphew Walker denies reading every report in the case. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) January 24, 2022

This is an ongoing story. Please check back to this story for further updates.