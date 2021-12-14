Barry Morphew motion hearing, new hearing scheduled January 11, 2022

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– Judge Patrick Murphy has set a new hearing date for Tuesday, Jan. 11, for Barry Morphew, the man arrested on May 5, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020.
The defense filed a motion late Monday, Dec. 13, in order to disqualify Judge Murphy from the case, suspending the hearing.
The judge will decide in January whether or not to recuse himself from Morphew’s case.
To read the motion filed by the defense in its entirety, click here.