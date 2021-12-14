Barry Morphew motion hearing, new hearing scheduled January 11, 2022

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– Judge Patrick Murphy has set a new hearing date for Tuesday, Jan. 11, for Barry Morphew, the man arrested on May 5, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020.

The defense filed a motion late Monday, Dec. 13, in order to disqualify Judge Murphy from the case, suspending the hearing.

#BarryMorphew attorney Iris Eytan said she filed the motion after confirming an issue last Thursday. She is saying since Judge Patrick Murphy dismissed himself from #ShoshonaDarke case then he should for this case. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 14, 2021

The judge will decide in January whether or not to recuse himself from Morphew’s case.

To read the motion filed by the defense in its entirety, click here.