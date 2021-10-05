Barry Morphew can’t be tracked at current address

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The company who is now overseeing the GPS monitoring of murder suspect Barry Morphew is now saying that they cannot track him at his current address due to its remote location.

Morphew is residing in Chaffee County having posted his $500,000 cash bond and awaits his trial date set for May 3, 2022.

He is facing charges for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew who mysteriously disappeared on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020 in the county. Her body has not been found.

Given Morphew’s location, the District Attorney’s Office for the 11th District has released a statement asking the courts to reconsider Morphew’s bond since he cannot be tracked at his current residence.

The office added to the statement that they believe Morphew is living close to witnesses who will testify in the 2022 trial.