Barrier installation on Academy Boulevard Bridge begins Sept. 1

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County will begin barrier installation work on Academy Boulevard Bridge starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The South Academy Boulevard bridge northbound at Highway 85/87 will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in two days, weather and resources permitting.

Drivers and motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through the work zone. In addition, drivers are urged to watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades as well as plan for added travel time.

A vicinity map featuring an outlined detour can be viewed below:

For more information about projects in El Paso County, visit the county’s website. Any questions can be sent to dotweb@elpasoco.com