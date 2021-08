COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– El Paso County will be building a barrier on Academy Boulevard Bridge starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.



The South Academy Boulevard bridge northbound at Highway 85/87 will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

Construction is anticipated to last approximately 2 days, weather-depending.

The detour and vicinity map can be seen below:

Courtesy of El Paso County.

To learn more about ongoing construction and planned projects in El Paso County, please click here.