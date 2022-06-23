COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after shooting an individual and barricading himself inside a residence Wednesday evening.

At 9:18 p.m., CSPD officers reported to a shooting near the corner of Prairie Star Cir. and Starry Ln.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reports say the suspect, identified as Daniel Ladeira, had returned to his residence and was inside with one occupant while refusing to come out. Due to the possible hostage situation, TEU responded to the scene.

A short time later, the occupant was able to leave the residence leaving only Ladeira barricaded inside.

Ladeira came outside of his residence and surrendered before police made entry with obtained search warrants.

He was arrested and taken into custody.