UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): CSPD announced on Twitter that the incident has come to a safe conclusion, no officers were injured and one suspect was taken into custody for motor vehicle theft. Detectives will remain on scene but the area has reopened.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a barricaded suspect in the 5200 block of North Union Boulevard, near the intersection of Union and Academy.

CSPD said on Twitter that the suspect is not in custody and the area remains active and unsafe. The community is asked to avoid the area.

