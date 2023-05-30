(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect is apparently refusing to leave an apartment in the southwest part of town after police were called to a reported domestic violence situation, and now roads have been closed in the area due to the situation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said on Tuesday, May 30 around 6:30 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Beaver Court near Cheyenne Boulevard for a domestic disturbance at the Park Place Apartments. While officers were investigating they learned the victim was being held against her will and was in immediate danger.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Officers with the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) made entry and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and officers said the suspect refused to come out.

CSPD said Cheyenne Blvd. between Otter Avenue and Frenmoore Place is closed while the TEU works to remove the suspect.