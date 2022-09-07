PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Southside Pueblo apartment was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had gone to a fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane, near South Pueblo Boulevard, to serve an eviction notice to one of the apartment’s residents.

Courtesy of PCSO: 34-year-old Garrison Gurule

The resident, identified as 34-year-old Garrison Gurule, had several outstanding warrants. Gurule, refused to answer the door and barricaded himself inside despite several verbal orders given by deputies to come out of the apartment.

After nearly four hours of negotiations and SWAT tactics, deputies entered the apartment and took Gurule into custody without incident. Deputies say that no one was injured.

Residents of two fourplexes were evacuated during the standoff. An emergency alert notification call was sent out to other neighboring residents informing them to remain in their homes. Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after Gurule was taken into custody.

Gurule was booked into a Criminal Justice Center on five warrants including four warrants for failure to appear and one contempt of court warrant.

“This was great work by our SWAT team and negotiators in demonstrating patience and professionalism to bring this situation to a peaceful end,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.