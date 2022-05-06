PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported a man who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1900-2000 block of Sprague Ave. between Beulah Ave. and Van Buren St.

According to the Sergeant of the Community Services Division, Franklyn Ortega, PPD located a man wanted on two felony warrants at around 8 a.m. The suspect was charged with Second Degree Assault and Robbery.

PPD attempted to make contact with the man who had decided to hide in an occupied house. Ortega said Pueblo police officers tried to get the suspect out of the house with verbal commands but were unsuccessful. The SWAT team was initiated and was able to remove the barricaded man shortly after 11 p.m.

“He never responded to our commands or tried to communicate with us at all,” said Ortega.

PPD was able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old James Armon. He has been arrested for his warrants. It is not clear at this time if Armon has new additional charges.

Surrounding residents were notified of the situation and given the option to evacuate, according to Ortega.

All streets are now open for travel.