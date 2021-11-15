Barricade in occupied Pueblo home ends in deadly shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PUEBLO, Colo. — One man died Monday in Pueblo, after barricading himself in an occupied home and, eventually, threatening police officers with a firearm.

Police say the initial call went to code enforcement on an abatement issue.

When the man entered the house, at least two other people were inside. Both people exited the house safely.

Police say the man then threatened officers, at which time shots were fired.

The man was declared dead on scene.

Police officers are searching the home to determine whether any other people are inside.

One police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.