(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Barkman Branch Library will be closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the week for methamphetamine residue remediation starting Monday, Feb. 27.

In January 2023, Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) began to conduct initial screenings for methamphetamine contamination of the restrooms at the Belmont-area library branch located at 1300 Jerry Murphy Road.

Screening results showed the presence of methamphetamine residue present in public restrooms. Samples were above the .10 micrograms per 100-centimeter standard set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

“We have tested the Barkman Library based on recent, elevated incidents of drug use at that location,” said Sherri Baca PCCLD’s executive director. “While we believe the risks to public health are low at the levels tested at the Barkman Library, we are committed to protecting public health in taking these steps.”

At this time, there is no indication individuals who have been in the library and its restrooms in recent weeks face significant health risks, per PCCLD. Symptoms of exposure to low levels of methamphetamine contamination can include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Fatigue

Recent visitors of the library experiencing any of these symptoms should consult their healthcare practitioner.

The library district has engaged a state-certified company to complete remediation and is following recommendations of the environmental testing company as well as CDPHE. Library district officials are also working closely with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE).

The Barkman Library will remain closed until remediation work and retesting show clearance test results. It will reopen on the earliest possible date, said PCCLD.

All other PCCLD locations will remain open at this time.