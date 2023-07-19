(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) is planning to begin renovations on the Barkman Branch Library on Tuesday, August 1.

PCCLD said the $4.2 million project will include major improvements to the branch located at 1300 Jerry Murphy Road. The improvements include an expanded community meeting room, a bridge connecting the library to an outdoor green space, dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults, and updated security systems.

“I am pleased that the library district is able to continue investing in its facilities. The renovation of the Barkman Library is important for serving the neighborhood well,” Sherri Baca, PCCLD Executive Director said.

Barkman Library will remain closed during the renovations; construction is expected to be completed in late spring, or early summer of 2024. The public is encouraged to visit PCCLD’s other locations, including:

Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Branch Library, 24655 U.S. Hwy 50 E.

Greenhorn Valley Branch Library, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Library at the Y, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

Pueblo West Branch Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

“The addition and renovation will increase the size of the library and offer updated spaces, new technology, an expanded parking lot and a beautiful pedestrian bridge connecting the library to the green space nearby. We are focusing on safety measures for the library as well as dedicated spaces for children, teens and adults,” Baca continued.