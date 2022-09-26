COLORADO SPRINGS — Just about everyone has experienced a great night out on the town that took a downhill turn. Ben Skee, Owner of First Strike Krav Maga joined FOX21 Morning News to share some tips when you are out to protect yourself.

Skee said First Strike Krav Maga will host a Bar Fight Defense Seminar, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Cerberus Brewing Company.

“One of the big things to do, is to try and keep your awareness up,” said Skee. “Another thing to do is try to go out with friends… and the biggest thing is when things start to get out of hand… trust your instincts and just leave.”

The seminar costs $60, which includes a $10 donation to TESSA of Colorado Springs, and your first drink from Cerberus. Details on the Seminar and how to buy tickets can be found here.

Skee said the Seminar is part of First Strike Krav Maga’s fundraiser to help support TESSA and its mission, during the month of October.