COLORADO SPRINGS — In a letter sent out to parents and community members on Monday, the Banning Lewis Academy Administration team announced that a majority of the school board members had resigned, effective June 10.

Four out of the five members submitted their resignations on June 10: Heather Zambrano, Krisell Creager-Lumpkins, Alexandra Tomei and Deann Barnett. The fifth member and treasurer, Matthew Pacheco, is outbound as well as his term is up on June 30. One newly elected member, Leigh Bolton, will start her term on July 1 as the lone school board member.

“After [July 1], we expect that the board will engage in a transparent, thoughtful process in conjunction with D49 and ACCEL schools to be sure that board membership is appropriately re-constituted,” the letter from BLA Administration reads. “We expect to send more information about this process early next week. We want to assure families that we maintain good standing with District 49 and Accel Schools, and have their partnership moving forward into the coming school year.”

The schedule of school board meetings on the school’s website shows a meeting was scheduled for June 21, but that it was cancelled due to “no quorum,” meaning the minimum number of members were not present to hold the meeting. Another meeting is scheduled for July 12, it is unclear whether that meeting will take place.

Scott Lewis with BLA said they hope to have a full board instituted by the end of July, but will aim for the start of the school year.