(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a suspect entered a bank and presented a threatening note demanding money.

CSPD said on Monday, Feb. 13 around 3:20 p.m. a man entered a bank in the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive near East Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive. Police say the suspect entered the bank and presented a threatening note on which he demanded money. The suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area.