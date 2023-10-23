MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway held its final races Sunday night.

It marks the end of 65 years of fast cars, loud engines and memories at the track for many folks.

The Bandimere family cites developments around the track for their departure from the iconic location.

“I’m excited to see what the Bandimere family has in store for the next track,” Bryce Carlyle, a fan of the speedway, said.

John Bandimere Jr. is keen to keep the family’s plans close to the chest.

“I just really feel blessed to have things where it’s at right now,” Bandimere Jr. said. “Looking forward to tomorrow and what tomorrow might bring.”

For one final night at Bandimere Speedway, tomorrow didn’t matter, because Sunday night was all about the races.

There has been speculation about where the next track will be located.

The family may move somewhere near Denver International Airport, but that won’t happen for another year as they plan to take time off in 2024.