(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — According to the City of Colorado Springs, if you do not receive your ballot packet by Friday, March 17, contact the City Clerk’s Office.

The next General Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 4. Elections will be held for Mayor, three at-large City Council seats, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3. The election will be an all-mail ballot election only.

Ballots may be dropped off at any of the locations listed here.

Ballots must be received (not just postmarked) by the City Clerk’s Office or a designated drop-off location listed below by 7 p.m. on election night.

The City highly encourages residents to drop off their ballots in one of the 24/7 ballot drop-off boxes across the city. If you choose to mail your ballot, affix proper postage and allow at least seven days of transit time prior to Election Day to be received by the City Clerk’s Office by the deadline.