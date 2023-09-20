(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival in Pueblo the annual balloon fest will fill the Pueblo skies with hot air balloons along with a balloon glow on the riverwalk lawns.

The Chile Balloon Fest will begin on Friday, Sept. 22, and run until Sunday, Sept. 24. Each morning at 6:45 a.m. 15 hot air balloons will begin to inflate, then launch from the fields at West 24th and High Streets.

All balloon events are free and open to the public and guests can walk amongst the balloons as they inflate, talk with the crew, and watch them lift off. The balloonists often have trading cards or stickers of their balloons and kids are welcome to ask politely if the crews are not too busy to share these with them.

In addition to the balloon lift-offs, both Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. there will be the Riverwalk Glow. The Xfinity Balloon will join the Chile Ristra Balloon and “glow” on the riverwalk lawns across from Brues Alehouse, just outside the main gate of the Pueblo Chile & Frijole Festival.

All events are weather permitting due to balloons needing calm weather and gentle breezes to fly.