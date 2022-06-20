DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
While the Avalanche are on the road, Ball Arena announced a watch party for both games. However, tickets to the watch parties are sold out.
If you’re looking for somewhere else to watch the game, there will be a watch party for the Colorado Avalanche on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria.
Organizers said capacity will be limited to the first 10,000 fans who arrive.
Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria
- These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final
- There will be large video screens with full audio for the games
- Chances to win prices
- Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days
- No chairs or blankets will be allowed
- Standing room only
The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.