DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

While the Avalanche are on the road, Ball Arena announced a watch party for both games. However, tickets to the watch parties are sold out.

If you’re looking for somewhere else to watch the game, there will be a watch party for the Colorado Avalanche on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria.

Organizers said capacity will be limited to the first 10,000 fans who arrive.

Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria

These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final

There will be large video screens with full audio for the games

Chances to win prices

Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days

No chairs or blankets will be allowed

Standing room only

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.