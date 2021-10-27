Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test Nov. 10

DENVER – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced today that starting Wednesday, Nov. 10, Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will require all event attendees, working staff and team personnel age 12 and older to present proof full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

Those under 12 are not required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test but must wear a face mask at all times. All staff and attendees age 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. This policy will apply to all events and will remain in place until further notice.

“After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, National Lacrosse League and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority,” said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “The verification process for the proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will take place outside of the entrances at each facility and we encourage our fans to arrive early, come prepared with the required documentation for entry and to wear a face mask at all times while inside the venue except when eating and drinking.”

For answers to any questions regarding this policy for Ball Arena, click here.

For answers to any questions regarding this policy for Paramount Theatre, click here.