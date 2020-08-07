“Backpack Bash” will help thousands of El Paso County kids in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of backpacks stuffed with school supplies are being prepared to be picked up by students in El Paso County, for the Backpack Bash (round two), put on by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou.

The two organizations held a drive for school supplies in July, with collection bins located all across the county. Their goal was to help 10,000 local students start the school year off right.

Volunteers sorted supplies and stuffed the backpacks so that families could pick them up on August 1.

Since that giveaway was such a success, a second Backpack Bash will take place on Saturday, August 8, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road in Colorado Springs

Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy in Monument

Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family can visit one Backpack Bash location, and each child must be present to receive a backpack. To maintain safety in the age of COVID-19, backpacks will be distributed via a drive-though, and all attendees are asked to wear masks.