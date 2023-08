Backpack and school supply giveaway event in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A back-to-school event will be giving away free backpacks and other school supplies Sunday, Aug. 13.

The event will be hosted at 805 W. 4th Street in Pueblo from noon to 3 p.m.

All K-12 students are called to come grab backpacks, school supplies, family resources, vaccinations, school snacks and more giveaways.