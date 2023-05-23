(CAÑON CITY, Colo) — A 10-month-old baby that was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs has passed away, according to Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), whose officers recently arrested a suspect for alleged child abuse related to the case.

On Sunday, May 21 CCPD officers were called to a Motel 6 located at 1925 Fremont Drive in Cañon City regarding an unresponsive baby. Officers arrived quickly and attempted life-saving efforts until medical responders arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital and then flown to Colorado Springs for treatment where the infant later died, according to a press release by CCPD on Tuesday, May 23.

According to CCPD, detectives interviewed the child’s mother and 21-year-old William Jacobs of Florence, who was apparently the last person to be with the child before the police were called. Police said that based on interviews, medical examinations, and doctor evaluations the incident was classified as Child Abuse.

Officers secured an arrest warrant for Jacobs for alleged Child Abuse resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Class 3 Felony.

CCPD said detectives have not stopped working on the case and will be filing amended charges through the District Attorney’s office, which will then determine which charges are applicable.

Police said Jacobs is still in custody and being held without bond. CCPD asks that if anyone has any information in regard to this incident, they are encouraged to notify the CCPD Investigations Unit at (719) 276-5600.