Azteca Gourmet Food makes great tamales

COLORADO SPRINGS – Azteca Gourmet Foods is a locally owned and operated business that makes Oaxaca style tamales.

They stated on their website that in 2013, it started out as a personal desire for quality food options for family and friends, has turned into a thriving family-owned business. We take great pride in offering gluten, GMO, lard and preservative free Oaxaca style tamales.

Our savory flavors are wrapped in banana leaf and desserts in corn husk. Each kind is filled with a mix of fresh vegetables, fruits, peppers and sauces. Savory tamales come in three versions vegan, vegetarian and premium meat, no hormones, no antibiotics and 100%grass fed.

If you would like to order their tamales you can call 719 602 9086 or visit their website by clicking here.