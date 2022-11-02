Awards presented to Emma Crawford Coffin Race winners

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Thousands of spectators turned out to cheer on 43 racing teams at 2022’s Emma Crawford Coffin Race Saturday, Oct. 29.

Border Pirates

The Boys

Feeling Nauti

Awards were presented to the first, second, and third-place finishers and to teams with the “Best-decorated Coffin,” “Best Entourage” and “Best Emma.” Awards were presented as follows:

First-place finishers were the “Border Pirates” sponsored by Border Burger Bar with a time of 25.4 seconds. Second-place finishers were “The Boys,” sponsored by Adams Mountain Cafe with a time of 27 seconds/ Third-place finishers were “Feeling Nauti,” the Frozen Dead Guy Days Team from Nederland, with a time of 29.3 seconds.

The “Border Pirates” will travel to Nederland to defend their title and keep the Coffin Cup at Frozen Dead Guys Days in March.

Gina of the racing team, “Black Side of the Moon”

Aviv Tile and Remodeling

BauHaus Bunnanagans

Best Emma, was awarded to Gina of the racing team, “Black Side of the Moon.” “Aviv Tile and Remodeling” were awarded Best Coffin. Team “BauHaus Bunnanagans” won Best Entourage.