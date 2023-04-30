DENVER (KXRM) — Oliver Bjorkstrand’s two goals in the second period held up as the only offense needed for Seattle, and the Kraken defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday night.

Seattle gave Colorado a reason for concern early in the series, stealing home-ice advantage by winning Game 1. After the Avs responded with victories in games 2 and 3, the Kraken mirrored those results with back-to-back victories of their own to push Colorado to the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 in Seattle.

The Avs were able to force a do-or-die Game 7 for both teams, but Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer shut down his former team with 33 saves on 34 shots to push Seattle to the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars.

Colorado was nearly able to overcome key absences, including captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Valeri Nichushkin (personal) and a Game 6 injury to Andrew Cogliano (neck).