Avon Recreation Center to host inaugural Pumpkin Fun Run this weekend

AVON, Colo. — The month of October may be winding down, but Halloween festivities at the Avon Recreation Center are just getting started!

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Pumpkin 2k Fun Run and costume contest will kick off the holiday weekend in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

The event starts with a costume contest, followed by a 2-kilometer Fun Run around Nottingham Lake. Wearing your costume during the run is encouraged!

Following the contest and run, participants can enjoy refreshments while carving pumpkins in the soccer field. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.



Event check-in and onsite registration will take place at the Metcalf Cabin, south of the stage.

For more information, or to register in advance, call Josh Auten at 970-748-4059 or email jauten@avon.org.