Average commute time for Americans hits all time high

The average American spends an equivalent of about nine days commuting to and from work.

The average commute time for Americans has hit an all time high according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2018, Americans spent an average of 225 hours commuting to and from work, which is the equivalent of nine days.

Researchers say an increase in the number of overall commuters has contributed to a rise in travel time – 4.3 million workers have commutes of 90 minutes or more. That’s up from 3.3 million in 2010.

Now, the average commuter has added 20 minutes onto their commute, or an additional 17 hours a year.

Research also shows the longer your commute is, the worse it is for your health. The American Journal of Preventative Medicine reports a longer distance commute increases the risk of weight gain and decreases cardiorespiratory fitness.