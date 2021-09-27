Average Coloradan would give up 3 years of their life to drink alcohol

DENVER (KDVR) — A new study shows the average Coloradan would give up three years of their life to continue drinking alcohol.

Alcohol.org surveyed 3,700 people and also found one-third of respondents would also give up caffeine for life if they could keep drinking booze.

The research goes on to show 30% of people admit they ignore studies warning about alcohol health risks.

According to the national foundation, Well Being Trust, alcohol consumption-related deaths increased in Colorado by 13% between 2018 and 2019.

For alcohol addiction resources in the Denver area, click here.