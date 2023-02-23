(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Avelo Airlines announced it will provide nonstop service to Los Angeles, California via Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR) from Colorado Springs Airport (COS) Thursday morning on Feb. 23.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

The new flights will offer Colorado Springs the only nonstop flights to LA beginning May 3. The new route will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between COS and BUR will start at $49. Customers can make reservations here.

“Our exclusive nonstop service to LA makes getting to Southern California easier than ever,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Colorado Springs residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel.”

Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.7 million Customers on more than 14,000 flights, per a press release. The airline serves 35 destinations across the U.S. According to Avelo, its customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees.

“Although we’re Colorado’s small airport, we’re big on customer service and friendliness and we are looking forward to having Avelo join our airport family,” stated COS’s Director Greg Phillips. “The L.A. Basin is a large, under-served market for COS, so with Avelo providing nonstop service to Burbank, our community can easily access the West Coast.”