Avalanche mitigation helps reopen mountain roads after snowstorm

(COLORADO) — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maintenance crews completed avalanche mitigation and cleared heavy snow from multiple mountain passes during closures the week of Monday, March 25.

Travelers should expect narrower-than-normal sections of the highway as snow removal operations continue to widen lanes and shoulders, said CDOT.

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

A major storm system impacted the southern San Juan Mountain Range beginning late Tuesday and continued through the week.

Hazardous road and weather conditions, as well as increased avalanche danger to the traveling public, caused multiple mountain passes to close across southwestern Colorado, according to CDOT.

Avalanche mitigation and snow-clearing operations began as soon as conditions allowed, per CDOT. Crews reported operations were slow going and hard on equipment due to heavy and wet snow.

All passes including the US 160 and US 550 highway corridors were opened by Friday afternoon, stated CDOT.