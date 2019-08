COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Saturday morning officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W Colorado Ave for an auto pedestrian crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, and appears alcohol and speed are not a factor in this crash.

The pedestrian was not on a crosswalk at the time of the crash and has been transported to a local hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

Colorado Ave is currently closed in both directions between 25th St and 26th St.