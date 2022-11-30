UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/30/2022 6:13 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the pedestrian who was hit by a car near Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. CSPD said it is unclear how long Powers will remain closed.

WEDNESDAY 11/30/2022 5:41 p.m.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to an auto-pedestrian traffic accident Wednesday evening on Nov. 30.

CHFD says the traffic accident occurred on Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard. The public should watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic, according to CHFD.

A second crash has closed northbound Powers. CHFD is suggesting that the public use alternate routes.